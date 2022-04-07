Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Jumps 0.27 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.69 trading at $0.04 or 0.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.21B. That most recent trading price of CLVT’s stock is at a discount of -108.45% from its 52-week high price of $34.79 and is indicating a premium of 29.84% from its 52-week low price of $11.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 6.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clarivate Plc (CLVT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.23 in the current quarter.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.27%, in the last five days CLVT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $16.69 price level, adding 4.63% to its value on the day. Clarivate Plc’s shares saw a change of -29.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.54% in past 5-day. Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) showed a performance of 32.88% in past 30-days.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clarivate Plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.83% while that of industry is 5.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.50% in the current quarter and calculating 42.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $525.19 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $692.39 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $455.6 million and $421.71 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.30% while estimating it to be 64.20% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.20%.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.32% institutions for Clarivate Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CLVT for having 116.67 million shares of worth $2.74 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 18.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 44.09 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.04 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 17.31 million shares of worth $379.04 million or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.67 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $248.95 million in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.