Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) Is Now 37.53% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) saw 4.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.26 trading at $0.1 or 1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.96B. That closing price of EBR’s stock is at a discount of -16.34% from its 52-week high price of $9.61 and is indicating a premium of 37.53% from its 52-week low price of $5.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.23%, in the last five days EBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $8.26 price level, adding 4.18% to its value on the day. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s shares saw a change of 35.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.69% in past 5-day. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) showed a performance of 26.30% in past 30-days.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -43.90% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.63 billion for the same.

EBR Dividends

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.36% institutions for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EBR for having 8.49 million shares of worth $60.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 1.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.43 million.

On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.39 million shares of worth $31.4 million or 0.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.78 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.53 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.