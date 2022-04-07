CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Is Up 6.11% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) saw 8.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.53 trading at $5.54 or 11.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.67B. That most recent trading price of CDK’s stock is at a discount of -1.14% from its 52-week high price of $55.15 and is indicating a premium of 29.34% from its 52-week low price of $38.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 733.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CDK Global Inc. (CDK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.74 in the current quarter.

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.32%, in the last five days CDK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $54.53 price level, adding 0.13% to its value on the day. CDK Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.12% in past 5-day. CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) showed a performance of 6.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $65.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.2% for stock’s current value.

CDK Global Inc. (CDK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CDK Global Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.62% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.20% in the current quarter and calculating 3.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $457.88 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $456.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CDK Dividends

CDK Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.43% institutions for CDK Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CDK for having 21.27 million shares of worth $887.92 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 18.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barclays Plc, which was holding about 12.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $534.68 million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.02 million shares of worth $215.63 million or 4.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $140.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.