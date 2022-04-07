CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Is Currently -38.91% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In recent trading session, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) saw 5.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.69 trading at -$1.0 or -9.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.41B. That most recent trading price of CCCS’s stock is at a discount of -38.91% from its 52-week high price of $13.46 and is indicating a premium of 11.46% from its 52-week low price of $8.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.40%, in the last five days CCCS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $9.69 price level, adding 16.03% to its value on the day. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.26% in past 5-day. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) showed a performance of -1.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.09 million shares which calculate 3.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.59% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -54.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.52% for stock’s current value.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.39% while that of industry is 6.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $183.02 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $183.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

CCCS Dividends

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.14% institutions for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Advent International Corporation is the top institutional holder at CCCS for having 373.13 million shares of worth $4.25 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 60.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 53.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $604.61 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.55 million shares of worth $63.21 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $51.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.