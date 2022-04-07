Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Achieved Almost 19.21% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) saw 44.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.93 trading at -$1.29 or -6.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.42B. That closing price of CCL’s stock is at a discount of -66.51% from its 52-week high price of $31.52 and is indicating a premium of 21.08% from its 52-week low price of $14.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 36.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 39.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.85 in the current quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.38%, in the last five days CCL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $18.93 price level, adding 11.95% to its value on the day. Carnival Corporation & plc’s shares saw a change of -5.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.42% in past 5-day. Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) showed a performance of 19.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 76.54 million shares which calculate 1.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.2% for stock’s current value.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Carnival Corporation & plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.84% while that of industry is 29.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 807.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.29 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.3 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.95%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 05 and April 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.54% institutions for Carnival Corporation & plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CCL for having 86.21 million shares of worth $2.16 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, which was holding about 50.83 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.27 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 23.35 million shares of worth $584.09 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $467.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.92% of company’s stock.