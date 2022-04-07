Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Reduces -7.47% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $75.18 trading at -$2.16 or -2.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $94.87B. That most recent trading price of CP’s stock is at a discount of -12.02% from its 52-week high price of $84.22 and is indicating a premium of 14.38% from its 52-week low price of $64.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.8 in the current quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.79%, in the last five days CP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $75.18 price level, adding 9.44% to its value on the day. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s shares saw a change of 7.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.47% in past 5-day. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) showed a performance of 1.76% in past 30-days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -0.67% while that of industry is 26.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.10% in the current quarter and calculating 10.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.65 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.75 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.20%.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.50% institutions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at CP for having 55.86 million shares of worth $4.02 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, which was holding about 50.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.65 billion.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.66 million shares of worth $975.12 million or 1.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.61 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $666.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.93% of company’s stock.