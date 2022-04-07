Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Shares Surges 21.74% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) saw 1.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at $0.14 or 9.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.53M. That closing price of AEHL’s stock is at a discount of -358.33% from its 52-week high price of $7.70 and is indicating a premium of 39.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 196.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.09%, in the last five days AEHL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 7.18% to its value on the day. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 5.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.74% in past 5-day. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) showed a performance of 58.49% in past 30-days.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.20% during past 5 years.

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.92% institutions for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at AEHL for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.33 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 48362.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76895.0.