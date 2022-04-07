Analysts Say Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Can Really Get To $11.39 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.55 trading at -$0.15 or -1.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.59B. That most recent trading price of WIT’s stock is at a discount of -31.92% from its 52-week high price of $9.96 and is indicating a premium of 19.34% from its 52-week low price of $6.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wipro Limited (WIT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 4.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 44 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 16 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 6 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.88%, in the last five days WIT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $7.55 price level, adding 5.98% to its value on the day. Wipro Limited’s shares saw a change of -21.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.91% in past 5-day. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) showed a performance of 2.94% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.86 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.39. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -50.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.14% for stock’s current value.

Wipro Limited (WIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wipro Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.54% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.8 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.9 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.00%.

WIT Dividends

Wipro Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.41% institutions for Wipro Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.