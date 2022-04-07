Analysts Predict BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) To Reach $20.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw 1.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.11 trading at $0.44 or 5.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $829.73M. That closing price of BLU’s stock is at a discount of -21.33% from its 52-week high price of $9.84 and is indicating a premium of 67.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 966.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.74%, in the last five days BLU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $8.11 price level, adding 0.86% to its value on the day. BELLUS Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.04% in past 5-day. BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) showed a performance of 34.72% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -146.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -72.63% for stock’s current value.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BELLUS Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.44% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.50% during past 5 years.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.53% institutions for BELLUS Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. is the top institutional holder at BLU for having 5.25 million shares of worth $32.23 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 4.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.5 million.

On the other hand, Alger Health Sciences Fund and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.64 million shares of worth $4.73 million or 0.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.