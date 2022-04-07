American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Is Up 2.15% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.38 trading at -$0.19 or -7.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $153.51M. That closing price of AREC’s stock is at a discount of -77.31% from its 52-week high price of $4.22 and is indicating a premium of 33.61% from its 52-week low price of $1.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Resources Corporation (AREC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.39%, in the last five days AREC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $2.38 price level, adding 13.14% to its value on the day. American Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 32.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.48% in past 5-day. American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) showed a performance of 2.15% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -89.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -89.08% for stock’s current value.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 130.51% while that of industry is 17.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2,990.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

AREC Dividends

American Resources Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.15% institutions for American Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AREC for having 1.65 million shares of worth $3.14 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.45 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.02 million shares of worth $1.93 million or 5.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.