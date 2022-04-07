American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AXL) Forecasted Growth Is -130.06% Or More – Marketing Sentinel
In recent trading session, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $6.52 trading at -$0.33 or -4.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $790.22M. That most recent trading price of AXLâ€™s stock is at a discount of -100.31% from its 52-week high price of $13.06 and is indicating a discount of -4.6% from its 52-week low price of $6.82. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.82%, in the last five days AXL remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $6.52 price level, adding 17.68% to its value on the day. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -26.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.48% in past 5-day. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) showed a performance of -8.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.72 million shares which calculate 4.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.26% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -130.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.98% for stockâ€™s current value.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.23% while that of industry is 13.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -96.10% in the current quarter and calculating -71.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.40% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.28 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.44 billion and $1.43 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -11.20% while estimating it to be -3.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -56.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 101.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.63%.

AXL Dividends

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 10 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.93% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 91.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.04% institutions for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AXL for having 17.42 million shares of worth $153.48 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.27% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 11.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $116.12 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.69 million shares of worth $69.79 million or 6.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $27.23 million in the company or a holder of 2.71% of companyâ€™s stock.

