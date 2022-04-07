American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Drops -2.58%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) saw 40.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.38 trading at -$0.46 or -2.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.29B. That closing price of AAL’s stock is at a discount of -49.83% from its 52-week high price of $26.04 and is indicating a premium of 28.42% from its 52-week low price of $12.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 34.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 44.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.58%, in the last five days AAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $17.38 price level, adding 6.41% to its value on the day. American Airlines Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.71% in past 5-day. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) showed a performance of 28.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 85.98 million shares which calculate 1.99 days to cover the short interests.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Airlines Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.59% while that of industry is 32.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.60% in the current quarter and calculating 68.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 70.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.09 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.35 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $4.03 billion and $4.04 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 125.60% while estimating it to be 131.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.09%.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 20 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.49% institutions for American Airlines Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AAL for having 68.15 million shares of worth $1.22 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 40.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $734.51 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 21.21 million shares of worth $435.24 million or 3.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $373.8 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.