America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 14.84% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.87 trading at $0.43 or 2.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $66.76B. That most recent trading price of AMX’s stock is at a discount of -0.23% from its 52-week high price of $21.92 and is indicating a premium of 37.13% from its 52-week low price of $13.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.39 in the current quarter.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.01%, in the last five days AMX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $21.87 price level, adding 0.46% to its value on the day. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares saw a change of 1.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.58% in past 5-day. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) showed a performance of 14.84% in past 30-days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.63% while that of industry is -0.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -27.80% in the current quarter and calculating 1,000.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.68 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.93 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $12.43 billion and $12.52 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.10% while estimating it to be -4.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.83%.

AMX Dividends

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.87% institutions for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital International Investors is the top institutional holder at AMX for having 64.35 million shares of worth $1.14 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Westwood Global Investments, LLC, which was holding about 16.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $285.26 million.

On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 30.16 million shares of worth $532.85 million or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $287.6 million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.