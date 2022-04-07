After A 8.53% Jump This Year Is TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.10 trading at -$0.39 or -0.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $127.06B. That most recent trading price of TTE’s stock is at a discount of -22.26% from its 52-week high price of $60.03 and is indicating a premium of 17.86% from its 52-week low price of $40.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TotalEnergies SE (TTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.61 in the current quarter.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.79%, in the last five days TTE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $49.10 price level, adding 5.94% to its value on the day. TotalEnergies SE’s shares saw a change of 0.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.21% in past 5-day. TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) showed a performance of -1.34% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65.16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.65% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $53.02 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $79.41. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.98% for stock’s current value.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TotalEnergies SE is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.73% while that of industry is 13.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 137.30% in the current quarter and calculating 94.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $55.13 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $54.85 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $36.09 billion and $47.05 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 52.80% while estimating it to be 16.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 303.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.00%.

TTE Dividends

TotalEnergies SE is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.13% institutions for TotalEnergies SE that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TTE for having 24.97 million shares of worth $1.23 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 20.02 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $990.03 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.5 million shares of worth $370.95 million or 0.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.7 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $210.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.