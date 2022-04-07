After A 1.24% Jump This Year Is Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) saw 3.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $249.93 trading at $5.37 or 2.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $138.47B. That closing price of AMGN’s stock is at a discount of -4.43% from its 52-week high price of $261.00 and is indicating a premium of 20.52% from its 52-week low price of $198.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amgen Inc. (AMGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 18 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $4.11 in the current quarter.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.20%, in the last five days AMGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $249.93 price level, adding 0.61% to its value on the day. Amgen Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.03% in past 5-day. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) showed a performance of 8.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.07 million shares which calculate 3.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $243.39 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $185.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $290.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.98% for stock’s current value.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amgen Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.75% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.90% in the current quarter and calculating 12.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.89 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.34 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $6.63 billion and $6.25 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.90% while estimating it to be 1.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.13%.

AMGN Dividends

Amgen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.10%, the share has a forward dividend of 7.76 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.73%.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.14% institutions for Amgen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AMGN for having 49.01 million shares of worth $10.42 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 46.8 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.95 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16.04 million shares of worth $3.41 billion or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.54 billion in the company or a holder of 2.12% of company’s stock.