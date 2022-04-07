Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Plunged -14.37% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.62 trading at $2.58 or 6.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.16B. That most recent trading price of AJRD’s stock is at a discount of -16.94% from its 52-week high price of $49.84 and is indicating a premium of 16.78% from its 52-week low price of $35.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.49 in the current quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.43%, in the last five days AJRD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $42.62 price level, subtracting -0.05% to its value on the day. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.67% in past 5-day. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) showed a performance of 3.73% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.95% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $36.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.53% for stock’s current value.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.52% while that of industry is 9.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.00% in the current quarter and calculating 23.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $572.7 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.30%.

AJRD Dividends

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.48% institutions for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AJRD for having 11.97 million shares of worth $521.22 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $347.72 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.02 million shares of worth $220.92 million or 6.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $92.85 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.