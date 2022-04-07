AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Down -5.64% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$2.74?

In recent trading session, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.10 trading at -$1.44 or -2.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.86B. That most recent trading price of AER’s stock is at a discount of -51.55% from its 52-week high price of $71.38 and is indicating a premium of 7.11% from its 52-week low price of $43.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.97%, in the last five days AER remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $47.10 price level, adding 8.49% to its value on the day. AerCap Holdings N.V.’s shares saw a change of -25.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.64% in past 5-day. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) showed a performance of -0.19% in past 30-days.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AerCap Holdings N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.09% while that of industry is -1.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.66 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.64 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 387.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

AER Dividends

AerCap Holdings N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.63% institutions for AerCap Holdings N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Electric Company is the top institutional holder at AER for having 111.5 million shares of worth $7.29 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 45.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 18.58 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.22 billion.

On the other hand, Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Selected Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.41 million shares of worth $404.14 million or 2.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.56 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $224.57 million in the company or a holder of 1.45% of company’s stock.