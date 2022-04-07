12-Month Price Target For American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Now Sits At $230.00

In recent trading session, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $179.70 trading at -$4.01 or -2.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $138.99B. That most recent trading price of AXP’s stock is at a discount of -11.05% from its 52-week high price of $199.55 and is indicating a premium of 21.71% from its 52-week low price of $140.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Express Company (AXP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.45 in the current quarter.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.18%, in the last five days AXP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $179.70 price level, adding 5.84% to its value on the day. American Express Company’s shares saw a change of 12.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.19% in past 5-day. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) showed a performance of 14.78% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $201.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.78% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $155.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $230.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.75% for stock’s current value.

American Express Company (AXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Express Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.89% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.60% in the current quarter and calculating -14.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.63 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.29 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $9.17 billion and $10.24 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.70% while estimating it to be 20.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 166.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.13%.

AXP Dividends

American Express Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.15% institutions for American Express Company that are currently holding shares of the company.