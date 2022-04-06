Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.75B, closed the recent trade at $187.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.99 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The ZTS stock price is -33.01% off its 52-week high price of $249.27 and 17.07% above the 52-week low of $155.41. The 3-month trading volume is 2.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.97.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) trade information

Sporting -0.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the ZTS stock price touched $187.41 or saw a rise of 3.84%. Year-to-date, Zoetis Inc. shares have moved -22.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have changed 0.16%.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zoetis Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.57%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.60% and 3.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.90%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.94 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.81 billion and $1.73 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.10% for the current quarter and 15.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 24.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

ZTS Dividends

Zoetis Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.30 at a share yield of 0.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.75% with a share float percentage of 92.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zoetis Inc. having a total of 2,185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 40.32 million shares worth more than $9.84 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.11 billion and represent 7.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 13.45 million shares of worth $3.28 billion while later fund manager owns 10.02 million shares of worth $2.45 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.