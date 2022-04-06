Yellow Corporation (YELL) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) has a beta value of 2.97 and has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $315.19M, closed the last trade at $5.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.57 on the day or -9.36% during that session. The YELL stock price is -176.09% off its 52-week high price of $15.24 and 11.96% above the 52-week low of $4.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 691.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yellow Corporation (YELL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Sporting -9.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the YELL stock price touched $5.52 or saw a rise of 29.95%. Year-to-date, Yellow Corporation shares have moved -56.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) have changed -29.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -226.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -117.39% from current levels.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yellow Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 171.03%, compared to 14.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.20% and 57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.29 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.16 billion and $1.15 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.90% for the current quarter and 9.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.60% over the past 5 years.

YELL Dividends

Yellow Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.40% with a share float percentage of 56.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yellow Corporation having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.24 million shares worth more than $40.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 2.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.25 million and represent 4.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 1.37 million shares of worth $17.21 million while later fund manager owns 1.18 million shares of worth $14.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.