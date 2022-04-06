XP Inc. Shares Are Down -18.66% Since The Beginning Of The Year

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has seen 3.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.53B, closed the last trade at $31.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -1.39% during that session. The XP stock price is -69.58% off its 52-week high price of $53.08 and 17.51% above the 52-week low of $25.82. The 3-month trading volume is 4.02 million shares.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Sporting -1.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the XP stock price touched $31.30 or saw a rise of 6.01%. Year-to-date, XP Inc. shares have moved 8.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have changed 18.07%.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XP Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.55%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.70% and -6.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $588.46 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $623.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $440.39 million and $533.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.60% for the current quarter and 16.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 79.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 73.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.78%.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.44% with a share float percentage of 220.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XP Inc. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 48.87 million shares worth more than $1.4 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, General Atlantic, L.P. held 12.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $479.81 million and represent 4.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 11.28 million shares of worth $453.07 million while later fund manager owns 6.32 million shares of worth $181.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.