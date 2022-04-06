Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) Shares Have Gain 16.39% Over The Past Month

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72B, closed the last trade at $35.16 per share which meant it gained $1.01 on the day or 2.96% during that session. The XENE stock price is -3.58% off its 52-week high price of $36.42 and 58.33% above the 52-week low of $14.65. The 3-month trading volume is 449.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) trade information

Sporting 2.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the XENE stock price touched $35.16 or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 12.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have changed 16.39%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.77% from current levels.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.60%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.00% and -4.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.42 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.15 million and $4.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.70% for the current quarter and -48.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.50% over the past 5 years.

XENE Dividends

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.98% with a share float percentage of 95.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 4.99 million shares worth more than $155.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC held 9.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $122.15 million and represent 7.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.89% shares in the company for having 2.02 million shares of worth $30.85 million while later fund manager owns 0.98 million shares of worth $30.6 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.