Will Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.32M, closed the last trade at $0.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -10.33% during that session. The GMBL stock price is -2118.52% off its 52-week high price of $17.97 and 25.93% above the 52-week low of $0.60. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Sporting -10.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the GMBL stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 12.88%. Year-to-date, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares have moved -77.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) have changed 28.30%.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -87.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -73.73%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.40% and 67.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 491.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.31 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.11% with a share float percentage of 12.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Esports Entertainment Group Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayrton Capital LLC with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $1.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Ayrton Capital LLC held 5.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.15 million and represent 5.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Advisors Series Trust-Huber Small Cap Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.29% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $1.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $0.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.