Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Future Potential?

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $976.38M, closed the last trade at $21.02 per share which meant it lost -$2.61 on the day or -11.05% during that session. The XPOF stock price is -27.97% off its 52-week high price of $26.90 and 53.04% above the 52-week low of $9.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 202.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) trade information

Sporting -11.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the XPOF stock price touched $21.02 or saw a rise of 21.86%. Year-to-date, Xponential Fitness Inc. shares have moved 2.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) have changed 16.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.93% from current levels.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Xponential Fitness Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 63.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 257.50%, compared to 29.00% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.88 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -365.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 54.20%.

XPOF Dividends

Xponential Fitness Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.71% with a share float percentage of 94.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xponential Fitness Inc. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd with over 2.84 million shares worth more than $58.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd held 11.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 1.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.62 million and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.13% shares in the company for having 1.47 million shares of worth $24.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.43 million shares of worth $5.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.