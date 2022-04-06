Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Future Potential?

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.39M, closed the last trade at $3.66 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.23% during that session. The SND stock price is -31.69% off its 52-week high price of $4.82 and 52.73% above the 52-week low of $1.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 304.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smart Sand Inc. (SND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

Sporting 2.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the SND stock price touched $3.66 or saw a rise of 8.04%. Year-to-date, Smart Sand Inc. shares have moved 105.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) have changed -14.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 26.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.29% from current levels.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Smart Sand Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.55%, compared to 35.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -157.10% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.2 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $25.34 million and $26.79 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.00% for the current quarter and 42.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -272.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.60%.

SND Dividends

Smart Sand Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.93% with a share float percentage of 50.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smart Sand Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clearlake Capital Group, LP with over 10.75 million shares worth more than $19.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Clearlake Capital Group, LP held 23.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 1.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.91 million and represent 2.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $1.6 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $1.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.