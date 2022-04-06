Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Future Potential?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.71B, closed the recent trade at $5.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -6.46% during that session. The BBVA stock price is -37.5% off its 52-week high price of $7.26 and 9.85% above the 52-week low of $4.76. The 3-month trading volume is 3.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Sporting -6.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the BBVA stock price touched $5.28 or saw a rise of 9.74%. Year-to-date, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares have moved -3.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have changed 17.71%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.12 while the price target rests at a high of $8.18. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -54.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.91% from the levels at last check today.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.52%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.80%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 32.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.60%.

BBVA Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 1.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.84% with a share float percentage of 2.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. having a total of 295 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 46.36 million shares worth more than $272.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 23.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.9 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares MSCI Spain ETF and iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 9.9 million shares of worth $58.14 million while later fund manager owns 8.48 million shares of worth $49.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.