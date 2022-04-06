Will Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 9.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $265.73M, closed the recent trade at $1.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -3.61% during that session. The CTXR stock price is -157.63% off its 52-week high price of $4.56 and 25.99% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Sporting -3.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the CTXR stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 11.94%. Year-to-date, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 19.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) have changed 26.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -464.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -125.99% from the levels at last check today.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.74%, compared to 11.50% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.15 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.10% over the past 5 years.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.83% with a share float percentage of 23.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.16 million shares worth more than $16.56 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 44.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.73 million and represent 31.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 17.98% shares in the company for having 3.33 million shares of worth $6.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.66 million shares of worth $4.98 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 14.38% of company’s outstanding stock.