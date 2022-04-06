Why Should You Consider Adding Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) To Your Portfolio?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.83B, closed the recent trade at $128.63 per share which meant it lost -$1.9 on the day or -1.46% during that session. The ICE stock price is -8.68% off its 52-week high price of $139.79 and 15.23% above the 52-week low of $109.04. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 million shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) trade information

Sporting -1.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the ICE stock price touched $128.63 or saw a rise of 5.45%. Year-to-date, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares have moved -4.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have changed -1.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.13%, compared to -2.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.20% and 17.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.40%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.88 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.84 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 90.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.97%.

ICE Dividends

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.32 at a share yield of 1.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.56% with a share float percentage of 91.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intercontinental Exchange Inc. having a total of 1,776 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 46.93 million shares worth more than $6.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 43.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.95 billion and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 16.01 million shares of worth $2.19 billion while later fund manager owns 11.93 million shares of worth $1.63 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.