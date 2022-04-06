Why Should Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Be In Your Portfolio?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.68B, closed the last trade at $34.01 per share which meant it lost -$1.14 on the day or -3.24% during that session. The MRVI stock price is -86.86% off its 52-week high price of $63.55 and 31.9% above the 52-week low of $23.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 million shares.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Sporting -3.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the MRVI stock price touched $34.01 or saw a rise of 8.65%. Year-to-date, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares have moved -18.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have changed -12.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.00%, compared to 14.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 192.30% and 46.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 174.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $208.09 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $209.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $98.35 million and $138.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 111.60% for the current quarter and 51.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 422.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.80%.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.19% with a share float percentage of 101.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. having a total of 330 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GTCR, LLC with over 21.68 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, GTCR, LLC held 16.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 17.89 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $877.91 million and represent 13.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 3.16 million shares of worth $133.6 million while later fund manager owns 3.09 million shares of worth $151.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.