Why Do You Need To Add Plantronics Inc. (POLY) To Your Portfolio?

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70B, closed the recent trade at $39.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.30% during that session. The POLY stock price is -9.29% off its 52-week high price of $43.40 and 42.86% above the 52-week low of $22.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plantronics Inc. (POLY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.53.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) trade information

Sporting -0.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the POLY stock price touched $39.71 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, Plantronics Inc. shares have moved 35.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) have changed 48.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.67, which means that the shares’ value could drop -5.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -0.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.9% from the levels at last check today.

Plantronics Inc. (POLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plantronics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.10%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -63.90% and -50.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $419.43 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $431.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 93.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

POLY Dividends

Plantronics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.01% with a share float percentage of 103.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plantronics Inc. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 6.83 million shares worth more than $175.54 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 15.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.42 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.09 million and represent 15.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.33% shares in the company for having 3.99 million shares of worth $118.67 million while later fund manager owns 3.65 million shares of worth $93.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 8.53% of company’s outstanding stock.