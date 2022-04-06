Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 2.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.69M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 18.75% during that session. The ENSC stock price is -1187.22% off its 52-week high price of $17.12 and 34.59% above the 52-week low of $0.87. The 3-month trading volume is 786.87K shares.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Sporting 18.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the ENSC stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 3.62%. Year-to-date, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -71.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) have changed 38.54%.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to -0.80% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.92% with a share float percentage of 42.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ensysce Biosciences Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with over 2.46 million shares worth more than $11.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC held 10.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 million and represent 1.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.97 million while later fund manager owns 90901.0 shares of worth $0.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.