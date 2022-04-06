Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $281.46M, closed the recent trade at $6.91 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.36% during that session. The FREE stock price is -111.72% off its 52-week high price of $14.63 and 3.91% above the 52-week low of $6.64. The 3-month trading volume is 297.88K shares.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) trade information

Sporting 0.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the FREE stock price touched $6.91 or saw a rise of 7.25%. Year-to-date, Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares have moved -35.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have changed -22.44%.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.00%, compared to 8.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 253.80% and 158.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 81.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.56 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $133.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $75.69 million and $105.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 83.10% for the current quarter and 26.40% for the next.

FREE Dividends

Whole Earth Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.95% with a share float percentage of 94.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Whole Earth Brands Inc. having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rubric Capital Management LP with over 2.88 million shares worth more than $33.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Rubric Capital Management LP held 7.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.05 million and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.10% shares in the company for having 1.58 million shares of worth $19.12 million while later fund manager owns 1.04 million shares of worth $11.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.