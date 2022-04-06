When Will Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Be Worth Investing In?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.06B, closed the last trade at $42.54 per share which meant it lost -$1.43 on the day or -3.25% during that session. The YUMC stock price is -63.78% off its 52-week high price of $69.67 and 21.13% above the 52-week low of $33.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.20 million shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Sporting -3.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the YUMC stock price touched $42.54 or saw a rise of 4.75%. Year-to-date, Yum China Holdings Inc. shares have moved -14.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have changed -8.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.94.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yum China Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.01%, compared to 21.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 17.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 1.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.35% with a share float percentage of 86.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yum China Holdings Inc. having a total of 1,100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 40.73 million shares worth more than $2.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 9.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 32.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.6 billion and represent 7.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.84% shares in the company for having 29.28 million shares of worth $1.67 billion while later fund manager owns 5.24 million shares of worth $298.9 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.