When Will Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Be Worth Investing In?

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.27M, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -7.08% during that session. The MBIO stock price is -286.67% off its 52-week high price of $4.06 and 31.43% above the 52-week low of $0.72. The 3-month trading volume is 988.19K shares.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Sporting -7.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the MBIO stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 9.48%. Year-to-date, Mustang Bio Inc. shares have moved -36.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have changed 39.07%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -947.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -471.43% from current levels.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mustang Bio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.95%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.60% and 5.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.50% over the past 5 years.

MBIO Dividends

Mustang Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.08% with a share float percentage of 35.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mustang Bio Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.02 million shares worth more than $13.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.14 million and represent 4.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 2.11 million shares of worth $5.68 million while later fund manager owns 1.62 million shares of worth $3.64 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.