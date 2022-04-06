When Is Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Going To Be Good Investment?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.61B, closed the recent trade at $15.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -3.18% during that session. The UAA stock price is -70.82% off its 52-week high price of $27.28 and 14.21% above the 52-week low of $13.70. The 3-month trading volume is 7.15 million shares.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Sporting -3.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the UAA stock price touched $15.97 or saw a rise of 9.11%. Year-to-date, Under Armour Inc. shares have moved -22.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have changed 19.23%.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.66% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.32 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.39 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 billion and $1.35 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.20% for the current quarter and 2.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 161.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 55.00%.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.49% with a share float percentage of 92.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour Inc. having a total of 644 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.89 million shares worth more than $421.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $236.83 million and represent 5.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 5.08 million shares of worth $107.74 million while later fund manager owns 4.56 million shares of worth $96.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.