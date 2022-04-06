When Is Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Going To Be Good Investment?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.68B, closed the last trade at $57.34 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 1.11% during that session. The LNTH stock price is -3.12% off its 52-week high price of $59.13 and 66.34% above the 52-week low of $19.30. The 3-month trading volume is 992.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) trade information

Sporting 1.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the LNTH stock price touched $57.34 or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares have moved 98.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) have changed 10.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -30.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.64% from current levels.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 127.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 310.20%, compared to 14.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 142.90% and 240.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.76 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $113.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $94.15 million and $92.51 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.70% for the current quarter and 22.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -324.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.73%.

LNTH Dividends

Lantheus Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.39% with a share float percentage of 97.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lantheus Holdings Inc. having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.53 million shares worth more than $270.46 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 4.74 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.72 million and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.73% shares in the company for having 4.56 million shares of worth $106.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.82 million shares of worth $46.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.