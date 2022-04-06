When Does TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Become A Good Investment?

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company closed the recent trade at $1.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.65% during that session. The TCBP stock price is -127.27% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 42.86% above the 52-week low of $0.88. The 3-month trading volume is 2.49 million shares.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Sporting -0.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the TCBP stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares have moved -26.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) have changed 64.67%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.79 while the price target rests at a high of $3.79. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -146.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -146.1% from the levels at last check today.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.80% with a share float percentage of 15.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.