What Are The Chances Of Signet Jewelers Limited. (SIG) Being A Good Investment?

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has a beta value of 2.50 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.54B, closed the last trade at $69.35 per share which meant it lost -$1.47 on the day or -2.08% during that session. The SIG stock price is -61.38% off its 52-week high price of $111.92 and 21.59% above the 52-week low of $54.38. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Sporting -2.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the SIG stock price touched $69.35 or saw a rise of 13.5%. Year-to-date, Signet Jewelers Limited shares have moved -20.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have changed 12.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $105.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $94.00 while the price target rests at a high of $138.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -98.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.54% from current levels.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signet Jewelers Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.22%, compared to 5.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.58 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2016.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.00% over the past 5 years.

SIG Dividends

Signet Jewelers Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 1.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.90% with a share float percentage of 98.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signet Jewelers Limited having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.14 million shares worth more than $795.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 17.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $535.25 million and represent 11.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.80% shares in the company for having 3.58 million shares of worth $347.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.41 million shares of worth $111.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.