Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Must Gain 35.15% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.45B, closed the recent trade at $46.69 per share which meant it lost -$1.43 on the day or -2.97% during that session. The WDC stock price is -67.47% off its 52-week high price of $78.19 and 6.08% above the 52-week low of $43.85. The 3-month trading volume is 4.02 million shares.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Sporting -2.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the WDC stock price touched $46.69 or saw a rise of 7.87%. Year-to-date, Western Digital Corporation shares have moved -26.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) have changed 3.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $51.00 while the price target rests at a high of $92.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -97.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.23% from the levels at last check today.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Western Digital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.73%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.40%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.26 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.22 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 416.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.30%.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.63% with a share float percentage of 83.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Digital Corporation having a total of 1,006 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.19 million shares worth more than $2.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 25.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.63 billion and represent 8.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 8.21 million shares of worth $463.45 million while later fund manager owns 6.57 million shares of worth $370.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.