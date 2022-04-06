Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $464.46B, closed the recent trade at $221.52 per share which meant it lost -$4.57 on the day or -2.02% during that session. The V stock price is -14.06% off its 52-week high price of $252.67 and 15.73% above the 52-week low of $186.67. The 3-month trading volume is 9.32 million shares.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Sporting -2.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the V stock price touched $221.52 or saw a rise of 3.37%. Year-to-date, Visa Inc. shares have moved 4.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have changed 18.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $272.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $225.00 while the price target rests at a high of $312.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.57% from the levels at last check today.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Visa Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.64%, compared to 12.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 15.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.36%.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.50 at a share yield of 0.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.06% with a share float percentage of 96.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Visa Inc. having a total of 4,244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 143.76 million shares worth more than $31.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 129.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.96 billion and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 47.47 million shares of worth $10.57 billion while later fund manager owns 35.19 million shares of worth $7.84 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.