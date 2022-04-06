Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Apple Inc.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 73.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2861.80B, closed the last trade at $175.06 per share which meant it lost -$3.38 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The AAPL stock price is -4.5% off its 52-week high price of $182.94 and 30.17% above the 52-week low of $122.25. The 3-month trading volume is 94.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Apple Inc. (AAPL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 42 have rated it as a Hold, with 27 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.88.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Sporting -1.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the AAPL stock price touched $175.06 or saw a rise of 2.53%. Year-to-date, Apple Inc. shares have moved -1.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have changed 9.89%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $191.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $160.00 while the price target rests at a high of $215.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.6% from current levels.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Apple Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.80%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.90% and -5.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.40%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $118.18 billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $90.42 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 71.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.85%.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.88 at a share yield of 0.50%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.71% with a share float percentage of 58.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apple Inc. having a total of 4,958 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.27 billion shares worth more than $179.19 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.03 billion shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.21 billion and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 443.8 million shares of worth $62.8 billion while later fund manager owns 329.78 million shares of worth $46.66 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.