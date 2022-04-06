Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Lower

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.43B, closed the last trade at $80.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.06% during that session. The THO stock price is -85.45% off its 52-week high price of $149.38 and 4.21% above the 52-week low of $77.16. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Thor Industries Inc. (THO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.39.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) trade information

Sporting -0.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the THO stock price touched $80.55 or saw a rise of 10.06%. Year-to-date, Thor Industries Inc. shares have moved -22.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) have changed -2.53%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $112.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $92.00 while the price target rests at a high of $155.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.21% from current levels.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Thor Industries Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.14%, compared to 36.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.40% and 10.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.57 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.89 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 194.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.90%.

THO Dividends

Thor Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.72 at a share yield of 2.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.77% with a share float percentage of 96.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Thor Industries Inc. having a total of 568 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 5.84 million shares worth more than $717.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 10.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $664.6 million and represent 9.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amcap Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.82% shares in the company for having 2.68 million shares of worth $329.26 million while later fund manager owns 2.32 million shares of worth $284.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.16% of company’s outstanding stock.