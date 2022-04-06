Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) Lower

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $158.25M, closed the recent trade at $2.78 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.01% during that session. The QTEK stock price is -275.18% off its 52-week high price of $10.43 and 13.67% above the 52-week low of $2.40. The 3-month trading volume is 240.13K shares.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) trade information

Sporting 3.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the QTEK stock price touched $2.78 or saw a rise of 18.24%. Year-to-date, QualTek Services Inc. shares have moved -72.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) have changed -1.46%.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.73% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $136.26 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $174.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

QTEK Dividends

QualTek Services Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 117.38% with a share float percentage of 139.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QualTek Services Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company.