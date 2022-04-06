Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Lower

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.69B, closed the last trade at $95.99 per share which meant it lost -$6.8 on the day or -6.62% during that session. The DUOL stock price is -113.55% off its 52-week high price of $204.99 and 32.48% above the 52-week low of $64.81. The 3-month trading volume is 441.04K shares.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) trade information

Sporting -6.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the DUOL stock price touched $95.99 or saw a rise of 9.71%. Year-to-date, Duolingo Inc. shares have moved -9.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) have changed 21.46%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $119.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $165.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.66% from current levels.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Duolingo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.40%, compared to 20.50% for the industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.79 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

DUOL Dividends

Duolingo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.84% with a share float percentage of 60.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Duolingo Inc. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are KPCB DGF Associates, LLC with over 2.59 million shares worth more than $430.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, KPCB DGF Associates, LLC held 16.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 1.27 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $210.52 million and represent 8.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 0.26 million shares of worth $33.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $34.05 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.