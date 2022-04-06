Wall Street Was Disappointed By Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX)’s -2.62% Stock Price Decline

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.04B, closed the recent trade at $27.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -2.62% during that session. The TPX stock price is -83.47% off its 52-week high price of $50.51 and 2.29% above the 52-week low of $26.90. The 3-month trading volume is 3.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.65.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) trade information

Sporting -2.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the TPX stock price touched $27.53 or saw a rise of 4.01%. Year-to-date, Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares have moved -39.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have changed -2.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -99.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.34% from the levels at last check today.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.40%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.60% and 5.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.22 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 billion and $1.17 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.50% for the current quarter and 13.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 86.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.50%.

TPX Dividends

Tempur Sealy International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 1.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.76% with a share float percentage of 105.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tempur Sealy International Inc. having a total of 544 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 25.04 million shares worth more than $1.18 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 13.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $901.71 million and represent 10.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 5.47 million shares of worth $257.32 million while later fund manager owns 5.32 million shares of worth $250.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.