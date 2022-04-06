Wall Street Was Disappointed By Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL)’s -10.79% Stock Price Decline

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the last trade at $69.93 per share which meant it lost -$8.46 on the day or -10.79% during that session. The PLL stock price is -14.39% off its 52-week high price of $79.99 and 41.87% above the 52-week low of $40.65. The 3-month trading volume is 439.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Sporting -10.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the PLL stock price touched $69.93 or saw a rise of 12.58%. Year-to-date, Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares have moved 33.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have changed 15.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $85.00 while the price target rests at a high of $111.58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -59.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.55% from current levels.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.68%, compared to 16.80% for the industry.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.26% with a share float percentage of 17.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Piedmont Lithium Inc. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 0.58 million shares worth more than $31.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 3.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.4 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $29.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $6.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.