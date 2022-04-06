VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59B, closed the last trade at $8.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -4.41% during that session. The VZIO stock price is -240.83% off its 52-week high price of $28.80 and 4.73% above the 52-week low of $8.05. The 3-month trading volume is 691.70K shares.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Sporting -4.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the VZIO stock price touched $8.45 or saw a rise of 15.25%. Year-to-date, VIZIO Holding Corp. shares have moved -56.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have changed -14.90%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -219.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.01% from current levels.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VIZIO Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 113.64%, compared to 2.40% for the industry.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $764.86 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $529.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.93% with a share float percentage of 33.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VIZIO Holding Corp. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd with over 1.33 million shares worth more than $28.31 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd held 1.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.9 million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $26.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.97 million shares of worth $19.82 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.