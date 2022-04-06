Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Disappoints Wall Street With -4.93% Stock Price Loss

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has seen 5.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.00B, closed the last trade at $12.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -4.93% during that session. The VMEO stock price is -376.97% off its 52-week high price of $58.00 and 24.34% above the 52-week low of $9.20. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Sporting -4.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the VMEO stock price touched $12.16 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, Vimeo Inc. shares have moved -32.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have changed 2.53%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -105.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.32% from current levels.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vimeo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5,300.00%, compared to 20.50% for the industry.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $104.76 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $108.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.68% with a share float percentage of 97.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vimeo Inc. having a total of 375 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.63 million shares worth more than $226.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 11.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.65 million and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 3.96 million shares of worth $116.25 million while later fund manager owns 3.59 million shares of worth $64.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.