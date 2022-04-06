Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 7.23%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $466.84M, closed the last trade at $7.71 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 7.23% during that session. The DSP stock price is -550.19% off its 52-week high price of $50.13 and 27.37% above the 52-week low of $5.60. The 3-month trading volume is 202.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) trade information

Sporting 7.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the DSP stock price touched $7.71 or saw a rise of 1.91%. Year-to-date, Viant Technology Inc. shares have moved -20.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) have changed 12.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -224.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.7% from current levels.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viant Technology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 134.92%, compared to 20.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.10% and 29.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.21 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $56.46 million and $40.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.70% for the current quarter and 37.30% for the next.

DSP Dividends

Viant Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.45% with a share float percentage of 66.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viant Technology Inc. having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 1.79 million shares worth more than $17.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 13.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.45 million and represent 8.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 11.03% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $14.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.98 million shares of worth $11.46 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 7.23% of company’s outstanding stock.