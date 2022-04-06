Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Is Up 2.02%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 216.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.17B, closed the last trade at $50.98 per share which meant it gained $1.01 on the day or 2.02% during that session. The TWTR stock price is -43.86% off its 52-week high price of $73.34 and 38.6% above the 52-week low of $31.30. The 3-month trading volume is 23.09 million shares.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Sporting 2.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the TWTR stock price touched $50.98 or saw a rise of 6.58%. Year-to-date, Twitter Inc. shares have moved 17.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have changed 57.25%.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twitter Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 320.00%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.90% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.00%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.58 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.28 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.29 billion and $1.03 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.50% for the current quarter and 24.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.70% over the past 5 years.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.19% with a share float percentage of 82.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twitter Inc. having a total of 1,310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 73.44 million shares worth more than $4.43 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 9.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 70.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.23 billion and represent 8.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 21.42 million shares of worth $1.29 billion while later fund manager owns 16.76 million shares of worth $1.01 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.